President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today responded to the remarks made by the chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) pertaining to a wind power project in Mannar.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the President said he categorically denies authorizing to award this project to any specific person or entity.

“I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow,” he added.

The CEB chief had made the statement at the recent meeting of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).