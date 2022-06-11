President denies CEB chiefs remarks on Mannar wind power project

President denies CEB chiefs remarks on Mannar wind power project

June 11, 2022   07:19 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today responded to the remarks made by the chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) pertaining to a wind power project in Mannar.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the President said he categorically denies authorizing to award this project to any specific person or entity.

“I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow,” he added.

The CEB chief had made the statement at the recent meeting of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

 

