President denies CEB chiefs remarks on Mannar wind power project
June 11, 2022 07:19 pm
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today responded to the remarks made by the chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) pertaining to a wind power project in Mannar.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, the President said he categorically denies authorizing to award this project to any specific person or entity.
“I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow,” he added.
The CEB chief had made the statement at the recent meeting of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).
Re a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow.— Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) June 11, 2022