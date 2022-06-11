COPE rebukes CEB for purchasing power at higher prices
It was revealed during yesterday’s meeting between the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Ceylon Electricity Board that the CEB had continuously purchased power for higher prices from the Ace Power Plant located in Embilitpitya.
The CEB had continuously included the capital cost into the purchase of a unit of power even though the total capital cost had been completely recovered in 2015, it was further revealed during the meeting.