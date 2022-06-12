Showers to occur at times in several provinces and districts

June 12, 2022   07:34 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

