Showers to occur at times in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

