173 prisoners to be released on Poson Poya

The Ministry of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms says that a total of 173 prisoners are expected to be released on the occasion of the Poson Full Moon Poya Day.

The prisoners will be released under a special amnesty on the recommendation of the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to release 141 detainees due to the abolition of their fines and another 32 detainees due to the reduction of fourteen days.

The highest number of 23 inmates are to be released from Welikada Prison while inmates from Kuruwita, Mahara, Negombo, Weerawila, Wariyapola, Bogambara, Anuradhapura, Kalutara, Colombo Magazine Prison, Thaldena, Watareka, Badulla, Matara and Angunakolapelessa prisons are also to be released.

Meanwhile, prisoners from Polonnaruwa, Kegalle, Batticaloa, Monaragala, Pallansena, Vavuniya, Jaffna, Galle, Pallekele and Trincomalee prisons will also be released.