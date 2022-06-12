Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Professor G. L. Peiris met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Australia, Dr. Richard Marles on the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore.

Minister Peiris conveyed warm congratulations to the new Government of Australia and expressed confidence in the further development of the bilateral relationship between Sri Lanka and Australia.

He thanked the Government of Australia for the announcement of AUD 2.5 million of targeted development assistance to boost food security in Sri Lanka through the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO).

He expressed appreciation of Australia’s overall package of support, of AUD 11.7 million, to Sri Lanka’s COVID -19 response, the foreign ministry said.

Minister Peiris equally appreciated the donation of equipment and gear by Australia to assist the coastal cleaning efforts of Sri Lanka’s shores after the MV X-press Pearl disaster.

The two Ministers discussed the current situation in Sri Lanka and ways in which Australia could be of assistance, the statement said.

Other topics discussed were measures against people smuggling, immigration and border management cooperation, increased opportunities for Sri Lankan students, and enhanced cooperation in international bodies like the ASEAN Reginal Forum, the Bali Process, the Commonwealth and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).