Protest opposite Dhammika Pereras residence

Protest opposite Dhammika Pereras residence

June 12, 2022   03:51 pm

A protest has reportedly been staged today in front of the residence of business tycoon Dhammika Perera. 

Ada Derana reporter said the protesters had demonstrated accusing Dhammika Perera of tax evasion and demanding that the businessman pay the taxes he allegedly evaded.

The name of Dhammika Perera has already been gazetted as a Member of Parliament from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Perera’s name was proposed to the Election Commission to fill the National List parliamentary seat left vacant following the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Vegetables cultivated at the Galle Face protest grounds

Vegetables cultivated at the Galle Face protest grounds

Vegetables cultivated at the Galle Face protest grounds

'Api Wawamu'in Polonnaruwa...

'Api Wawamu'in Polonnaruwa...

CEB chairman apologizes, withdraws statement made at COPE meeting

CEB chairman apologizes, withdraws statement made at COPE meeting

Youth killed in wild elephant attack

Youth killed in wild elephant attack

Fish prices rapidly increasing in Sri Lanka

Fish prices rapidly increasing in Sri Lanka

No distribution of LP gas cylinders for fifth consecutive day

No distribution of LP gas cylinders for fifth consecutive day

Anura Kumara on those responsible for creating Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Anura Kumara on those responsible for creating Sri Lanka's economic crisis

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm