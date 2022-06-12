A protest has reportedly been staged today in front of the residence of business tycoon Dhammika Perera.

Ada Derana reporter said the protesters had demonstrated accusing Dhammika Perera of tax evasion and demanding that the businessman pay the taxes he allegedly evaded.

The name of Dhammika Perera has already been gazetted as a Member of Parliament from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Perera’s name was proposed to the Election Commission to fill the National List parliamentary seat left vacant following the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.