Uncultivated paddy lands to be acquired by govt for 5 years

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says that uncultivated or abandoned paddy lands across the island are to be acquired for a period of five years for the cultivation of food crops.

The Minister of Agriculture and Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation says that the relevant programme to cultivate food crops in these lands will be launched soon.

Meanwhile it is reported that many people have already turned to home gardening in the hope of overcoming any possible food shortages in the future.

Ada Derana has received reports from several areas that farmers who had given up cultivation due to the current fertilizer crisis are also resuming their cultivation.