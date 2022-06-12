Uncultivated paddy lands to be acquired by govt for 5 years

Uncultivated paddy lands to be acquired by govt for 5 years

June 12, 2022   05:41 pm

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says that uncultivated or abandoned paddy lands across the island are to be acquired for a period of five years for the cultivation of food crops. 

The Minister of Agriculture and Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation says that the relevant programme to cultivate food crops in these lands will be launched soon. 

Meanwhile it is reported that many people have already turned to home gardening in the hope of overcoming any possible food shortages in the future.

Ada Derana has received reports from several areas that farmers who had given up cultivation due to the current fertilizer crisis are also resuming their cultivation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Vegetables cultivated at the Galle Face protest grounds

Vegetables cultivated at the Galle Face protest grounds

'Api Wawamu'in Polonnaruwa...

'Api Wawamu'in Polonnaruwa...

CEB chairman apologizes, withdraws statement made at COPE meeting

CEB chairman apologizes, withdraws statement made at COPE meeting

Youth killed in wild elephant attack

Youth killed in wild elephant attack

Fish prices rapidly increasing in Sri Lanka

Fish prices rapidly increasing in Sri Lanka

No distribution of LP gas cylinders for fifth consecutive day

No distribution of LP gas cylinders for fifth consecutive day