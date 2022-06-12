Unidentified man found hanging inside train, suicide suspected

The body of a person who is believed to have committed suicide by hanging himself has been discovered inside a train coach in Rambukkana.

The body was discovered this morning inside a train which was scheduled to depart for Colombo Fort from Rambukkana at 5.25 a.m. today (12).

The deceased is a male believed to be around 60 years of age while his identity is yet to be ascertained.

The body had been discovered this morning by the assistant engine driver of the train, hanging by the neck inside the third carriage.

The body has been handed over to the Kegalle General Hospital following the magistrate’s inquiry.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570