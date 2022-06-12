Unidentified man found hanging inside train, suicide suspected

Unidentified man found hanging inside train, suicide suspected

June 12, 2022   07:18 pm

The body of a person who is believed to have committed suicide by hanging himself has been discovered inside a train coach in Rambukkana.

The body was discovered this morning inside a train which was scheduled to depart for Colombo Fort from Rambukkana at 5.25 a.m. today (12).

The deceased is a male believed to be around 60 years of age while his identity is yet to be ascertained. 

The body had been discovered this morning by the assistant engine driver of the train, hanging by the neck inside the third carriage.  

The body has been handed over to the Kegalle General Hospital following the magistrate’s inquiry. 

 

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.12

CEB chief apologizes over incorrect statement at COPE meeting

CEB chief apologizes over incorrect statement at COPE meeting

The National List has become gamble today  Wimal Ratnayake

The National List has become gamble today  Wimal Ratnayake

Another phase of 1,000 home gardens project in Malimbada

Another phase of 1,000 home gardens project in Malimbada

Government to provide rice at subsidized price

Government to provide rice at subsidized price

Sri Lanka to register consumers for weekly fuel quota

Sri Lanka to register consumers for weekly fuel quota

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana