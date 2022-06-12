The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has managed to seize domestic LP gas cylinders hidden inside a warehouse belonging to a dealer.

A total of 540 filled and 54 empty LP gas cylinders were taken into custody during this raid carried out at Saliya Mawatha in Anuradhapura this morning (June 12).

The CAA officials said legal action would be taken against the suspect.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the CAA officials had later distributed the seized domestic LP gas cylinders to the general public.