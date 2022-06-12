Over 500 LP gas cylinders found hidden inside warehouse in Apura

Over 500 LP gas cylinders found hidden inside warehouse in Apura

June 12, 2022   09:05 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has managed to seize domestic LP gas cylinders hidden inside a warehouse belonging to a dealer.

A total of 540 filled and 54 empty LP gas cylinders were taken into custody during this raid carried out at Saliya Mawatha in Anuradhapura this morning (June 12).

The CAA officials said legal action would be taken against the suspect.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the CAA officials had later distributed the seized domestic LP gas cylinders to the general public.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SL v AUS Test in Galle to be dedicated to Shane Warne (English)

SL v AUS Test in Galle to be dedicated to Shane Warne (English)

SL v AUS Test in Galle to be dedicated to Shane Warne (English)

Foreign Minister meets Australia's Deputy PM in Singapore (English)

Foreign Minister meets Australia's Deputy PM in Singapore (English)

No distribution of LP gas cylinders for fifth consecutive day (English)

No distribution of LP gas cylinders for fifth consecutive day (English)

No choice but to register consumers at filling stations and give weekly fuel quota  Minister (English)

No choice but to register consumers at filling stations and give weekly fuel quota  Minister (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.12

CEB chief apologizes over incorrect statement at COPE meeting

CEB chief apologizes over incorrect statement at COPE meeting

The National List has become gamble today  Wimal Ratnayake

The National List has become gamble today  Wimal Ratnayake