The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that its Consular Affairs Division will be open for very limited services to the public on Monday (13), which was declared as a special holiday for Government Offices.

Considering the high number of service seekers at the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Affairs Division will be open for very limited services to the public on Monday, 13 June 2022 from 7.30am to 4.30pm, the release said.

However, the Consular Affairs Division will be closed on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, on account of the Poson Poya day and will open on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 for regular functions, it said.

Simultaneously, the Regional Consular Offices in Jaffana, Matara, Kandy, Trincomalee and Kurunegala will also be opened for limited services on Monday, 13 June 2022.

The service seekers may further check with the following numbers about the feasibility of obtaining services on their matters.

· Consular Affairs Division - Colombo 0112 338 812 / 0112 338 843

· Regional Consular Office - Jaffana 0212 215 970

· Regional Consular Office - Matara 0412 226 697

· Regional Consular Office - Kandy 0812 384 410

· Regional Consular Office - Trincomalee 0262 223 182

· Regional Consular Office - Kurunegala 0372 225 941