Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, Northcentral and Northwestern provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough and can be rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.