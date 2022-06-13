21st Amendment to be discussed at Cabinet meeting today

The weekly meeting of the Cabinet of Minister is scheduled to be held today (13) chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe stated that the 21st Amendment to the Constitution will be discussed during the meeting today.

The 21st Amendment was tabled in the Cabinet last week and the discussion on it was adjourned until this week.

However, political sources said that the 21st Amendment to the Constitution will likely be approved at today’s cabinet meeting.