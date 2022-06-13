Exhibition of voters register from Wednesday

June 13, 2022   09:03 am

The Election Commission says that the exhibition of electoral register related to this year’s electoral roll revision process will commence from Wednesday (June 15).

Accordingly, the lists will be displayed until July 12, the commission said.

Meanwhile the list of names that will be removed and included in the electoral roll will be displayed from the 15th of this month to the 12th of July.

The Elections Commission stated that the submission of claims and protests will also be made during this period.

If there is any problem regarding the electoral roll revision, the Elections Commission informs the public to contact the Grama Niladhari Officer of their respective area and take necessary action or to visit the District Elections Office and inquire about it.

However, the certification of electoral rolls is scheduled to take place on October 31.

