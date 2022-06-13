Man clubbed to death by son in Kuruwita

A 66-year-old man has reportedly been clubbed to death by his son in the Pohorabawa area in the Kuruwita police division.

Police said the incident had occurred late last night (13) and that the victim is a resident of Parakaduwa, Pohorabawa.

According to police, the suspect had assaulted his wife after coming home drunk and his father had attempted to intervene. The suspect had then proceeded to attack his father with a club resulting in the latter’s death.

The 34-year-old suspect has been arrested by the police while Kuruwita Police are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a person who had sustained multiple injuries to his head had been found fallen on the Palinagar Road in the Mallawi police area.

The individual, who had sustained cuts to his head, was later pronounced dead on admission to the Mallawi Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 40-year-old resident of Vavunikulam, Palinagar.

Preliminary police inquiries have revealed that the deceased had attended a birthday celebration the previous night and was returning back home when the incident had occurred.

Police are yet to identify any suspects connected to the murder while Mallawi Police are conducting further investigations.