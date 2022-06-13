Man clubbed to death by son in Kuruwita

Man clubbed to death by son in Kuruwita

June 13, 2022   10:10 am

A 66-year-old man has reportedly been clubbed to death by his son in the Pohorabawa area in the Kuruwita police division.

Police said the incident had occurred late last night (13) and that the victim is a resident of Parakaduwa, Pohorabawa.

According to police, the suspect had assaulted his wife after coming home drunk and his father had attempted to intervene. The suspect had then proceeded to attack his father with a club resulting in the latter’s death.

The 34-year-old suspect has been arrested by the police while Kuruwita Police are conducting further investigations. 

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a person who had sustained multiple injuries to his head had been found fallen on the Palinagar Road in the Mallawi police area.

The individual, who had sustained cuts to his head, was later pronounced dead on admission to the Mallawi Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 40-year-old resident of Vavunikulam, Palinagar.

Preliminary police inquiries have revealed that the deceased had attended a birthday celebration the previous night and was returning back home when the incident had occurred. 

Police are yet to identify any suspects connected to the murder while Mallawi Police are conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No distribution of Litro gas cylinders for sixth consecutive day

No distribution of Litro gas cylinders for sixth consecutive day

No distribution of Litro gas cylinders for sixth consecutive day

Sri Lanka must move towards a positive program to restructure debt - Harsha

Sri Lanka must move towards a positive program to restructure debt - Harsha

How fuel crisis is severely impacting Sri Lanka's tourism industry

How fuel crisis is severely impacting Sri Lanka's tourism industry

Change is needed - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Change is needed - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

CEB chairman issues apology, withdraws controversial statement at COPE (English)

CEB chairman issues apology, withdraws controversial statement at COPE (English)

SL v AUS Test in Galle to be dedicated to Shane Warne (English)

SL v AUS Test in Galle to be dedicated to Shane Warne (English)

Foreign Minister meets Australia's Deputy PM in Singapore (English)

Foreign Minister meets Australia's Deputy PM in Singapore (English)

No distribution of LP gas cylinders for fifth consecutive day (English)

No distribution of LP gas cylinders for fifth consecutive day (English)