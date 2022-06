Muditha Peiris has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Litro Gas Company.

He had served as the Managing Director of the state-run gas supplier during the previous government.

Peiris had held the position of Managing Director of Litro Gas Lanka Ltd and Litro Gas Terminal Lanka (Pvt) Ltd.

He takes up the position following the resignation of the former Chairman Vijitha Herath, who had stepped down on Friday (10).