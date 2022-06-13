New heads and director board members of state media appointed

June 13, 2022   04:48 pm

New chairpersons and director board members have been appointed for the state media institutions. 

The relevant letters of appointment have been handed over by the Minister of Transport and Highways and Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena at the ministry premises today (13).

Accordingly, Asanka Priyanath Jayasooriya has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC).

Professor Chaminda Rathnayake, Professor. D.M. Ajith Dissanayaka and Attorney-at-Law Rakhitha Abeygunawardhana have been appointed as members of the SLRC’s director board. 

Meanwhile Charted Accountant Ganaka Amarasinghe has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Independent Television Network (ITN).

Attorney-at-Law Lalith Piyum Perera, lecturer Maheswary Mahimadas, Ravindra Guruge, Indika Liyanahewage, Hasantha Hettiarachchi have been appointed to the director board of ITN.

Veteran broadcaster and former MP Hudson Samarasinghe has been reappointed as the Chairman of Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC).

Professor Ven. Magammana Pannananda Thero, Priyantha K. Rathnayake, J. Yogaraj and M. Sisira Kumara have been appointed to its Director Board. 

