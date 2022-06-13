Cabinet nod to issue soft liquor licenses to SLTDA registered establishments
June 13, 2022 06:31 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers today approved a proposal to issue soft liquor licenses to all establishments registered with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).
This was announced by Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando in a twitter message.
He stated that this will help promote tourism and bring foreign revenue for the country as well as all tourism stakeholders. “Big win for tourism in Sri Lanka,” he said.