Cabinet nod to issue soft liquor licenses to SLTDA registered establishments

June 13, 2022   06:31 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers today approved a proposal to issue soft liquor licenses to all establishments registered with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA). 

This was announced by Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando in a twitter message. 

He stated that this will help promote tourism and bring foreign revenue for the country as well as all tourism stakeholders. “Big win for tourism in Sri Lanka,” he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Muditha Peiris appointed as new Chairman of Litro Gas

Muditha Peiris appointed as new Chairman of Litro Gas

Woman protests against illicit liquor rackets in her village

Woman protests against illicit liquor rackets in her village

State Poson festival to be centered around Mihintale tomorrow

State Poson festival to be centered around Mihintale tomorrow

Commissioner General of Excise responds to accusations

Commissioner General of Excise responds to accusations

Retired teacher setting an example through cultivations

Retired teacher setting an example through cultivations

Nimal Siripala on business tycoons entering Parliament to resolve crisis

Nimal Siripala on business tycoons entering Parliament to resolve crisis

Massive waste of vegetables from Peliygoda Manning Market

Massive waste of vegetables from Peliygoda Manning Market