Blinken assures support to promote US investments in Sri Lanka after IMF talks end

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has agreed to assist Sri Lanka and to promote investment after the conclusion of the talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This was during a phone conversation with Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today

In a twitter message, the Prime Minister said that he briefed the US Secretary of State regarding the current economic situation in Sri Lanka and requested for both countries to work closer.

“It was a pleasure speaking to Secretary of State @SecBlinken today. I briefed him on the current economic situation and requested for our countries to work closer. He assured his support to further promote US investments in Sri Lanka upon the completion of IMF negotiations,” he tweeted.