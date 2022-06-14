Evening thundershowers in some areas expected to enhance

June 14, 2022   07:06 am

Evening thundershowers in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces are expected to enhance, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, Central and North-Central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places in these areas.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to   Galle via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

