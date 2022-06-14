Cabinet postpones approving for 21st constitutional amendment

Approving the proposed 21st Amendment to the Constitution has been further postponed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, the weekly meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers convened yesterday has not green-lighted the constitutional amendments as it was decided that further educating the political party leaders in this regard is necessary.

Thereby, several political party leaders will be informed of the 21st Amendment to the Constitution at a discussion scheduled for next Thursday.

Subsequently, the 21st Amendment to the Constitution is expected to be approved at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers next Monday.

The 21st Amendment was tabled in the Cabinet last week and the discussion on it was adjourned until this week.