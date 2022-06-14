Fridays to be declared holidays for public sector for 3 months

Fridays to be declared holidays for public sector for 3 months

June 14, 2022   10:41 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to the proposal to declare Fridays as holidays for public sector employees from this week.

According to Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, this will not include the essential services including health, power & energy, education, water, electricity, transport, port and air services, and defence.

As the current shortage of fuel has disrupted passenger transport, making it difficult for public sector workers to access their own transportation, it seems appropriate to grant government officials leave for one working day of the week, the government said in a statement.

Further, it was decided to provide the government officials with the necessary facilities to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards or elsewhere as a solution to the looming food shortage.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to close all government institutions except agencies providing essential services on Fridays for the next 3 months.

The relevant proposal was tabled by the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Provincial Council.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Placing of 'Crest Gem' at the Hanthana Sandagiri Seya today

Placing of 'Crest Gem' at the Hanthana Sandagiri Seya today

Placing of 'Crest Gem' at the Hanthana Sandagiri Seya today

Some people hoard food without proper idea about situation

Some people hoard food without proper idea about situation

Doctors warn of increase seen in spread of influenza virus

Doctors warn of increase seen in spread of influenza virus

Parliaments 'distorted' majority is taking decisions  Sajith

Parliaments 'distorted' majority is taking decisions  Sajith

Prof. Charitha Herath on loss of ownership of 'LK Domain Registry'

Prof. Charitha Herath on loss of ownership of 'LK Domain Registry'

US Secretary of State assures support to promote investments in Sri Lanka

US Secretary of State assures support to promote investments in Sri Lanka

Champika says the country is rejecting traditional political parties

Champika says the country is rejecting traditional political parties

Ferdinando resigns as CEB Chairman (English)

Ferdinando resigns as CEB Chairman (English)