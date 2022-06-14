Fuel tanker owners update on fuel distribution today

The Ceylon Petroleum Private Tankers Owners Association says there has been a drastic drop in the number of orders received for fuel distribution.

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo today, the secretary of the association Shantha Silva said approximately 30 fuel tankers have reported to work despite the Poson Poya falling today.

“Fuel tankers are usually not up and running on Vesak and Poson Poya days, however, we had given instructions to operate fuel tankers today,” he said further.

Only 200 orders were received for island-wide fuel distribution yesterday, Silva noted, adding that there may not be that many orders today.

He accordingly urged the general public not to wait in queues throughout the day.

Speaking further, the association’s secretary said the fuel information management system has already been updated with the details about the filling stations offering fuel, and the availability of stocks for tomorrow. “Fuel stocks will be delivered only to these filling stations tomorrow.”

According to him, nearly 350 to 400 fuel tankers are usually in operation daily.