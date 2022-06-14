Fuel tanker owners update on fuel distribution today

June 14, 2022   12:52 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Private Tankers Owners Association says there has been a drastic drop in the number of orders received for fuel distribution.

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo today, the secretary of the association Shantha Silva said approximately 30 fuel tankers have reported to work despite the Poson Poya falling today.

“Fuel tankers are usually not up and running on Vesak and Poson Poya days, however, we had given instructions to operate fuel tankers today,” he said further.

Only 200 orders were received for island-wide fuel distribution yesterday, Silva noted, adding that there may not be that many orders today.

He accordingly urged the general public not to wait in queues throughout the day.

Speaking further, the association’s secretary said the fuel information management system has already been updated with the details about the filling stations offering fuel, and the availability of stocks for tomorrow. “Fuel stocks will be delivered only to these filling stations tomorrow.”

According to him, nearly 350 to 400 fuel tankers are usually in operation daily. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Deranabhiwandana' Poson program at Ruwanweli Maha Seya

Deranabhiwandana' Poson program at Ruwanweli Maha Seya

Deranabhiwandana' Poson program at Ruwanweli Maha Seya

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Prof. Charitha Herath on loss of ownership of 'LK Domain Registry'

Prof. Charitha Herath on loss of ownership of 'LK Domain Registry'

Placing of 'Crest Gem' at the Hanthana Sandagiri Seya today

Placing of 'Crest Gem' at the Hanthana Sandagiri Seya today

Some people hoard food without proper idea about situation

Some people hoard food without proper idea about situation

Doctors warn of increase seen in spread of influenza virus

Doctors warn of increase seen in spread of influenza virus

Parliaments 'distorted' majority is taking decisions  Sajith

Parliaments 'distorted' majority is taking decisions  Sajith

US Secretary of State assures support to promote investments in Sri Lanka

US Secretary of State assures support to promote investments in Sri Lanka