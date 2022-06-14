Indian High Commissioner delivers special message for Poson

Indian High Commissioner delivers special message for Poson

June 14, 2022   03:23 pm

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, delivering a special statement in Sinhala language, has wished all Sri Lankans a peaceful Posak.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has taken numerous steps to boost the Buddhist ties between Sri Lanka and India, the Indian envoy said further.

Speaking further, he recalled India’s declaration of granting assistance of USD 15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist diplomacy between the two countries.

Mr. Baglay also recalled the first-ever international flight send to Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh by Sri Lanka in October 2021.

