Former President of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed has dismissed the remarks made by Sri Lankan Opposition MP Harsha de Silva as “inaccurate”.

Issuing a clarification on the matter, Mr. Nasheed said, “I believe a number of countries are willing to help Sri Lanka and the assistance will come through.”

MP Harsha de Silva told the media yesterday that the former Maldivian President has claimed that foreign countries would not come forward to help Sri Lanka as it does not have a proper plan.