Latest LP gas shipment to be distributed on priority basis

June 14, 2022   08:18 pm

Priority in the distribution of the latest shipment of 3,500 metric tonnes of LP gas will be given to hospitals, hotels and crematoriums, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The payment for this LP gas shipment was made yesterday and it is currently being unloaded.

Unloading of a consignment of 3,600 metric tonnes of LP gas began today (June 14) after the balance payment of USD 2.5 million was settled.

The LP gas tanker was anchored for over six days off Thaldiyawatta coast in Kerawalapitiya as the balance payment was delayed.

