Sri Lanka to receive 6 batches of rice from China

June 14, 2022   11:47 pm

Six batches of rice are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka under China’s 500 million RMB grant to the island nation, the Embassy of China in Colombo said today.

The first and the second batches are meanwhile scheduled to reach the Colombo Port on the 25th and 30th of June.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Chinese embassy said 10,000 metric tons of rice will be provided to the most needy kids under the “School Meal Program” across Sri Lanka.

 

