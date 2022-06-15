Litro resumes LP gas distribution after 11 days

June 15, 2022   09:59 am

Litro Gas Lanka Limited, one of the primary suppliers of domestic LP gas in the country, has resumed its distribution process after 11 days.

In a video statement issued yesterday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the priority in the distribution of the latest shipment of 3,500 metric tonnes of LP gas would be given to hospitals, hotels and crematoriums.

Unloading of this LP gas shipment began yesterday at the Litro Gas terminal in Muthurajawela, after the payment of USD 2.5 million, which includes the demurrage charges, was settled on Monday.

The LP gas tanker was anchored for over six days off Thaldiyawatta coast in Kerawalapitiya as the balance payment was delayed.

PM Wickremesinghe further stated that LP gas sufficient for four months can be obtained from the next shipments that are expected to arrive in the country.

“It will take 14 days for that, however, we expect to obtain at least one shipment before that for which we are currently in talks.”

