20 new Sisu Seriya buses added to fleet from today

June 15, 2022   10:58 am

Twenty new ‘Sisu Seriya’ buses will be added to the fleet from today (June 15), Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardena says.

These buses will be up and running under a new schedule, expanding the school transport service.

According to the lawmaker, more ‘Sisu Seriya’ buses are expected to be added to the fleet in the coming month.

The decision was reached after taking into account the fact that parents have to spend large sums of money on transport services to send their children to school.

Meanwhile, the Department of Railways said more trains will be in operation on several railway lines from today.

