The water supply for parts of Gampaha will be interrupted today for 16 hours in total, the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB) says.

Accordingly, the water cut will be imposed at 2.00 p.m. and will continue until 6.00 a.m. tomorrow (June 16).

Gampaha municipality, the area from Miriswatta Junction to Aluthgama, the areas adjacent to Bogamuwa church road on Colombo-Kandy main road will be affected by this 16-hour water cut.