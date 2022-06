A new president has been elected to the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

Thereby, Neuro Physician Dr. Darshana Sirisena will take up the position, replacing the long-standing GMOA President Consultant Physician Dr. Anurudda Padeniya.

The new president was elected at the Annual General Meeting of the GMOA held on the 5th of June.

Dr. Padeniya served as the association’s president for a total of 11 years.