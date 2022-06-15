New Litro chairman says request made for price increase

The newly appointed Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka Limited, the state-owned liquefied petroleum gas supplier in Sri Lanka, says that the company has made a request for another increase in the prices of LP gas cylinders.

Speaking to reporters in Colombo after officially assuming duties today (15), Litro chairman Muditha Peiris said that the relevant suppliers are ready to supply stocks sufficient for the next 4 months in the country.

He stated that they are currently unloading nearly 3,900 metric tons of gas from a ship. “This is a very small amount. It will not solve this big crisis.”

He further pointed out that not a single other ship has been scheduled after this shipment and that it appears to him that certain officials may have acted irresponsibly.

The chairman said that no one has even obtained any information from suppliers regarding a time period, so that the payments can be made when the unloading is being carried out. “I can only see the ocean in sight.”

Mr. Peiris said he took this responsibility knowing the challenges because he too has a responsibility to do something for the country. “With a good and strong plan, we can solve the gas crisis.”

“No matter what I say now, it’s no use if there is no visible change in gas crisis in a month or two. So it’s better to do and show than saying.”

He further said that the price of a domestic gas cylinder at Litro Gas is currently Rs. 4,860. “With all the details, we have sent a letter to the authorities requesting a price increase. In that too, we have only asked for an increase of around Rs. 200.”