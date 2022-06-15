New Litro chairman says request made for price increase

New Litro chairman says request made for price increase

June 15, 2022   07:35 pm

The newly appointed Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka Limited, the state-owned liquefied petroleum gas supplier in Sri Lanka, says that the company has made a request for another increase in the prices of LP gas cylinders. 

Speaking to reporters in Colombo after officially assuming duties today (15), Litro chairman Muditha Peiris said that the relevant suppliers are ready to supply stocks sufficient for the next 4 months in the country. 

He stated that they are currently unloading nearly 3,900 metric tons of gas from a ship. “This is a very small amount. It will not solve this big crisis.”

He further pointed out that not a single other ship has been scheduled after this shipment and that it appears to him that certain officials may have acted irresponsibly.

The chairman said that no one has even obtained any information from suppliers regarding a time period, so that the payments can be made when the unloading is being carried out. “I can only see the ocean in sight.”

Mr. Peiris said he took this responsibility knowing the challenges because he too has a responsibility to do something for the country. “With a good and strong plan, we can solve the gas crisis.”

“No matter what I say now, it’s no use if there is no visible change in gas crisis in a month or two. So it’s better to do and show than saying.”

He further said that the price of a domestic gas cylinder at Litro Gas is currently Rs. 4,860. “With all the details, we have sent a letter to the authorities requesting a price increase. In that too, we have only asked for an increase of around Rs. 200.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.15

Steps to be taken to prevent hoarding and hiding of food stocks

Steps to be taken to prevent hoarding and hiding of food stocks

SriLankan responds to reports on flight avoiding possible mid-air collision

SriLankan responds to reports on flight avoiding possible mid-air collision

Speaker endorses certificate on Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Speaker endorses certificate on Electricity (Amendment) Bill

IMF team scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from Monday

IMF team scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from Monday

We need to see social and democratic changes - Anura Priyadarshan Yapa

We need to see social and democratic changes - Anura Priyadarshan Yapa

Sri Lanka brings back 'Park and Ride' bus service

Sri Lanka brings back 'Park and Ride' bus service

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana