New laws to be introduced to prevent hoarding

June 15, 2022   09:59 pm

The government will introduce new laws in the future to prevent hoarding by rice mill owners and large-scale paddy storage owners, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says.

He made these remarks at a meeting with the representatives of state and commercial banks and the officers of the Central Bank and the Treasury.

The Premier directed the officials to offer loans in keeping with the government’s monetary policy.

Further, he gave directives to the Central Bank and Treasury officials to monitor the lending policies.

