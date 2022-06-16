FR application filed against appointing Dhammika Perera as an MP

FR application filed against appointing Dhammika Perera as an MP

June 16, 2022   02:08 am

The Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) and its Executive Director filed a fundamental rights (FR) application challenging the appointment of business tycoon Dhammika Perera to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, as a Member of Parliament elected under Article 99A of the Constitution (the National List).

In a statement, the CPA said, in accordance with Article 99A of the Constitution, its position is that a person is only entitled to be nominated to fill such a vacancy if their name was included in the district nomination papers or national list submitted by the relevant political party.

However, Dhammika Perera’s name was not on the list submitted by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to the Election Commission under Article 99A of the Constitution or in any nomination paper submitted in respect of any electoral district by the SLPP for the General Election held in 2020, the statement pointed out.

The petitioners have also highlighted the appearance of very real bias and conflicts of interest caused by Dhammika Perera’s appointment as a parliamentarian and possibly a Cabinet Minister, due to his ownership in a multitude of different business ventures in a variety of sectors ranging from plantation, power generation, licenced commercial banks, finance companies and consumer goods.

The CPA noted that Article 91(1)(e) of the Constitution disqualifies a person with any such interest in any such contract made by or on behalf of the State or a public corporation from being a Member of Parliament.

Accordingly, CPA argued that Dhammika Perera’s appointment is illegal, arbitrary, irrational, grossly unreasonable, contrary to law and will if unchecked cause grave and irremediable harm and prejudice to the people of Sri Lanka and the rule of law itself.

The CPA further maintains that this appointment constitutes an infringement and continuous infringement of the fundamental rights of the People of Sri Lanka guaranteed under Articles 10, 12(1), and 14(1)(a) of the Constitution - the freedom of thought, conscience and religion, the right to equal protection of the law and the freedom of speech and expression, respectively.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Environmental organizations allege of unapproved wetland development in Ethulkotte

Environmental organizations allege of unapproved wetland development in Ethulkotte

Environmental organizations allege of unapproved wetland development in Ethulkotte

Patali Champika calls for passing of 21st Amendment without delay (English)

Patali Champika calls for passing of 21st Amendment without delay (English)

UNFPA and China provide medical equipment to Ministry of Health (English)

UNFPA and China provide medical equipment to Ministry of Health (English)

New Litro chairman says request made for price increase (English)

New Litro chairman says request made for price increase (English)

Sri Lanka brings back 'Park and Ride' bus service (English)

Sri Lanka brings back 'Park and Ride' bus service (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on Electricity (Amendment) Bill (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on Electricity (Amendment) Bill (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.15

Steps to be taken to prevent hoarding and hiding of food stocks

Steps to be taken to prevent hoarding and hiding of food stocks