Political party representatives to be briefed on 21st Amendment

June 16, 2022   10:40 am

Special programmes to brief representatives of political parties on the 21st Amendment to the Constitution are scheduled to be held today (16).

Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe stated that the relevant programme will be held at 4.00 pm at the President’s House in Fort.

Representatives of political parties will be briefed on the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, which has been submitted to the Cabinet.

Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe stated that following this programme, a final agreement will be reached with all parties regarding the constitutional amendment.

Accordingly, the 21st Amendment to the Constitution is expected to be approved by the Cabinet next Monday, he added.

However, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Nalin Bandara says it is essential to form an all-party government or go to the polls to resolve the current crisis in the country.

