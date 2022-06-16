Navy intercepts fishing trawler with 64 persons attempting to illegally migrate

A special operation mounted by Sri Lanka Navy in the eastern seas has led to the apprehension of 64 persons who were suspected to be attempting to illegally migrate from the country via sea routes.

Accordingly, the Fast Attack Craft P 484 of the Fast Attack Flotilla attached to the Eastern Naval Command intercepted a suspicious local fishing trawler, during a patrol off Trincomalee yesterday (15th June).

Upon being searched, the Navy apprehended 64 persons, believed to be illegal immigrants heading to a foreign country by sea, along with the fishing trawler used for the illegal activity.

Among the apprehended individuals were 50 males including 07 persons involved in this racket, 11 females and 03 children. The arrested suspects.

The suspects held in this naval patrol are between 02 to 55 years of age and are residents of Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Jaffna. They have been handed over to the Trincomalee Harbour Police for onward legal proceedings.

Sri Lanka Navy urges the public to avoid being convicted before the law by being caught in the trap of smugglers who persuade the innocent to engage in illegal and perilous sea voyages to migrate from the island.

It has been continuously observed ruinous fishing vessels are being used for such journeys and they are not at all seaworthy. As such, the Navy warns the public that attempting to migrate by these vessels could pose a high risk to their lives.