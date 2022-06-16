Three-wheeler driver dies while waiting in fuel queue

A person who was waiting in line at a petrol station in the Wekada area in Panadura has passed away due to a sudden illness.

The victim had been admitted to the Panadura Hospital this morning (Jan. 16) due to a sudden illness while waiting in line to get fuel for the three-wheeler with his son.

The deceased has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of Hirana.

People at the scene said the arrival of an ambulance was delayed for about half an hour and that the individual had later died on the way to the hospital. He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

The son of the deceased had also been in a fuel queue at the same filling station to obtain petrol for his motorcycle.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a man transporting a gas cylinder using a wheelbarrow has died due to a sudden illness in the Pugoda area.

The deceased has been identified as a 64-year-old man from the area, police said.