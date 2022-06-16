Founder of CBL Group Mineka Wickramasingha passes away

Founder of CBL Group Mineka Wickramasingha passes away

June 16, 2022   12:43 pm

The founder and President Emeritus of Ceylon Biscuits Limited (CBL) Group, Deshamanya Mineka Wickramasingha has passed away at the age of 87.

After almost 48 years at the helm of the organisation he founded in 1968, the visionary entrepreneur had retired from the position of Chairman of the CBL Group in 2015.

Ramya Wickramasingha, who was CBL’s Deputy Chairman was later appointed as Chairman of the CBL Group. However, Mineka P. Wickramasingha had continued to mentor the group in his new role as President Emeritus. 

Committed to building a Sri Lankan business that was driven by core family values and a part of a greater purpose, Mineka Wickramasingha had developed a protein enriched children’s biscuit in 1967 that became a nationwide initiative with the Ministry of Education to help prevent malnutrition in schoolchildren and, the start of the CBL story. 

Beginning with Munchee, he created brands that were sought after across the world and enriched the lives of every Sri Lankan. 

He was conferred the title of Deshamanya, which is the second highest national civil honour awarded by the Sri Lankan Government, for exceptional and highly meritorious service to the nation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Influenza patients on the rise in Ratnapura

Influenza patients on the rise in Ratnapura

An announcement from the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy

An announcement from the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy

Listen to what we are saying at least now - Chandima Weerakkody

Listen to what we are saying at least now - Chandima Weerakkody

President chairs progress review meeting of the Ministry of Water Supply

President chairs progress review meeting of the Ministry of Water Supply

Last fuel shipment under Indian credit line to arrive in Sri Lanka today

Last fuel shipment under Indian credit line to arrive in Sri Lanka today

Environmental organizations allege of unapproved wetland development in Ethulkotte

Environmental organizations allege of unapproved wetland development in Ethulkotte

Patali Champika calls for passing of 21st Amendment without delay (English)

Patali Champika calls for passing of 21st Amendment without delay (English)