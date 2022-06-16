Founder of CBL Group Mineka Wickramasingha passes away

The founder and President Emeritus of Ceylon Biscuits Limited (CBL) Group, Deshamanya Mineka Wickramasingha has passed away at the age of 87.

After almost 48 years at the helm of the organisation he founded in 1968, the visionary entrepreneur had retired from the position of Chairman of the CBL Group in 2015.

Ramya Wickramasingha, who was CBL’s Deputy Chairman was later appointed as Chairman of the CBL Group. However, Mineka P. Wickramasingha had continued to mentor the group in his new role as President Emeritus.

Committed to building a Sri Lankan business that was driven by core family values and a part of a greater purpose, Mineka Wickramasingha had developed a protein enriched children’s biscuit in 1967 that became a nationwide initiative with the Ministry of Education to help prevent malnutrition in schoolchildren and, the start of the CBL story.

Beginning with Munchee, he created brands that were sought after across the world and enriched the lives of every Sri Lankan.

He was conferred the title of Deshamanya, which is the second highest national civil honour awarded by the Sri Lankan Government, for exceptional and highly meritorious service to the nation.