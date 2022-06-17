Showery condition expected to enhance in some areas

Showery condition is expected to enhance over most parts of the island due to low-level atmospheric disturbance. Cloudy skies will prevail over most parts of the country too.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Northern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northern, North-Central and southern provinces.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle and Kankesanturai to Trincomalee.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.