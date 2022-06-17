Four arrested for unruly behaviour at Pallekelle Stadium

Four university students have been arrested for engaging in unruly behaviour near the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Among the arrestees are three male students and one female student, aged 24 and 28 years. They were identified as residents of Akuramboda, Kurunegala, Koslanda and Kekirawa areas.

According to the police, the intoxicated students in question had berated and threatened the police officers who were checking the entry tickets of the spectators entering the stadium to watch the second ODI played between Sri Lanka and Australia.

In its statement, the police said, the accused had used obstructed the police officers who attempted to take the situation under control.

The arrestees will be produced before the Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court today (June 17).