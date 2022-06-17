Four arrested for unruly behaviour at Pallekelle Stadium

Four arrested for unruly behaviour at Pallekelle Stadium

June 17, 2022   08:26 am

Four university students have been arrested for engaging in unruly behaviour near the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Among the arrestees are three male students and one female student, aged 24 and 28 years. They were identified as residents of Akuramboda, Kurunegala, Koslanda and Kekirawa areas.

According to the police, the intoxicated students in question had berated and threatened the police officers who were checking the entry tickets of the spectators entering the stadium to watch the second ODI played between Sri Lanka and Australia.

In its statement, the police said, the accused had used obstructed the police officers who attempted to take the situation under control.

The arrestees will be produced before the Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court today (June 17).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Long queues still seen near filling stations

Long queues still seen near filling stations

Long queues still seen near filling stations

Prime Minister is the spokesperson of the crisis - Anura

Prime Minister is the spokesperson of the crisis - Anura

Another phase of the 'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme...

Another phase of the 'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme...

Navy intercepts fishing trawler with 64 persons attempting to illegally migrate (English)

Navy intercepts fishing trawler with 64 persons attempting to illegally migrate (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe briefs MPs on Sri Lanka's current economic situation (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe briefs MPs on Sri Lanka's current economic situation (English)

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris meets President of UNHRC in Geneva (English)

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris meets President of UNHRC in Geneva (English)

Govt to import 50,000 MT of rice to avert possible shortage (English)

Govt to import 50,000 MT of rice to avert possible shortage (English)

Sri Lanka selects new suppliers to import fuel (English)

Sri Lanka selects new suppliers to import fuel (English)