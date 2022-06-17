16-hour water cut in parts of Colombo this weekend

16-hour water cut in parts of Colombo this weekend

June 17, 2022   01:21 pm

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be interrupted from 11.00 p.m. tomorrow (June 18) until 3.00 p.m. on Sunday (June 19), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board.

Accordingly, Colombo 05 and 06 areas will be affected by this 16-hour water cut.

Meanwhile, the water supply for Colombo 04 will be under low pressure during this period.

The water cut is being imposed due to an upgrade in Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management Improvement Investment Program, the NWS&DB said further.

