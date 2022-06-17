President gives directives to distribute fuel stocks to filling stations methodically

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the relevant authorities to methodically distribute the existing fuel consignments, as well as the stocks expected to arrive in the coming days, to filling stations across the island, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The directives were given at a special discussion held at the President’s House in Colombo this morning (June 17).

The Head of State said the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and the Finance Ministry, along with state- and privately-owned banks, should make plans to open letters of credit (LCs) to place necessary purchase orders for the procurement of fuel.