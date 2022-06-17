Teachers to be given temporary transfers to nearest school

June 17, 2022   04:52 pm

The Ministry of Education today (June 17) announced conditional relief measures for teachers, taking into consideration the difficulties in transportation services.

 Accordingly, teachers will be temporarily assigned to schools nearest to their place of residence. These appointments will be effective until the 31st of December, the ministry noted in a press release issued in this regard.

It also stressed that these temporary appointments should be made with the written sanction of the principals of both schools, without hindering the academic activities.

Accordingly, the Provincial Directors of Education are authorized to make temporary appointments between National Schools or Provincial Schools and National Schools located within the same province.

It is proposed to appoint teachers to Provincial Schools located in two provinces under the approval of the Secretaries of Provincial Public Service Commissions.

The appointments to National Schools located in two provinces will be made by the Director of Education (Teacher Transfers) at the Education Ministry.

If the temporary transfer is for an additional teacher at a school, a substitute teacher is not required to be appointed. However, if it is not an additional teacher, the transfer should be made after appointing a substitute teacher.

