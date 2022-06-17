Prioritize officials engaged in paper marking when dispensing fuel: Exams chief

June 17, 2022   05:08 pm

The Commissioner-General of Examinations has made an appeal to filling station owners to prioritize the officials involved in G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination paper marking when dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles.

These officials are required to produce their letter of appointment, the letter issued by the exams chief and their proof of identity to filling stations.

Speaking to the media, Mr. L.M.D. Dharmasena sought the support of the general public and the filling station owners in this regard.

