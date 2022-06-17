Two-week work from home period introduced for public sector employees

The government has introduced a two-week working from home period for the public sector employees starting from Monday (June 20), to limit them reporting to work.

The decision was reached after taking into account the issues emerged in transportation services caused by the shortages of fuel as a result of the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

The circular on the matter was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

However, this work from home initiative is not applicable to essential services, according to the ministry.