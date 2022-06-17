Two-week work from home period introduced for public sector employees

Two-week work from home period introduced for public sector employees

June 17, 2022   05:42 pm

The government has introduced a two-week working from home period for the public sector employees starting from Monday (June 20), to limit them reporting to work.

The decision was reached after taking into account the issues emerged in transportation services caused by the shortages of fuel as a result of the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

The circular on the matter was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

However, this work from home initiative is not applicable to essential services, according to the ministry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

A request from Exams Chief...

A request from Exams Chief...

A request from Exams Chief...

How many more lives should be sacrificed for govt to succeed? - Kavinda

How many more lives should be sacrificed for govt to succeed? - Kavinda

Four arrested for money laundering; nearly Rs. 20 Mn seized

Four arrested for money laundering; nearly Rs. 20 Mn seized

'Api Wawamu' segment...

'Api Wawamu' segment...

Sri Lanka to import 50,000 MT of rice under Indian loan

Sri Lanka to import 50,000 MT of rice under Indian loan

Latest decision taken by farmers in Polonnaruwa

Latest decision taken by farmers in Polonnaruwa

Passengers afflicted as limited number of buses in operation

Passengers afflicted as limited number of buses in operation

Unending queues for fuel and LP gas...

Unending queues for fuel and LP gas...