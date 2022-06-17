Special night express from Mount Lavinia to Kankesanturai launched

The special night express train from Mount Lavinia to Kankesanturai was launched today (June 17), the Minister of Transport and Highways says.

The train departs the Mount Lavinia at 10.00 p.m. every Friday. It will reach the Kankesanturai railway station at 5.54 a.m. the following day.

According to the ministry, the train will make stops at the Dehiwala, Wellawatta, Bambalapitiya, Colombo Fort, Gampaha, Veyangoda, Polgahawela, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Jaffna, Kondavil, Chunnakam and Kankesanturai railway stations.

The train departs the Colombo Fort railway station at around 10.30 p.m. on Friday, and Gampaha at 11.04 p.m. and reach Anuradhapura at 5.35 a.m.

It will leave Kankesanturai on Sunday night, at 10.00 p.m. and arrive at Mount Lavinia at 5.54 a.m.