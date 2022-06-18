Court orders arrest of 9 protesters including Ratta

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today ordered the police to arrest 09 suspects for their unruly and violent behaviour at Colombo Fort and Thalangama on the 9th and 10th of June and to produce them before the court.

According to the police, Social activist and Sri Lankan YouTuber Rathindu Senaratne alias ‘Ratta’, Wasantha Mudalige and Youth National Organizer of ‘Youth for Change’ Lahiru Weerasekara have also been named as suspects.

They have been charged with criminal coercion, obstruction of duties of police officers, being part of unlawful assembly, causing injuries and causing damages to public property and other offences.

The case will be taken up again on the 5th of July.