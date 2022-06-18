Port City to be showcased at CHOGM 2022

The Colombo Port City Special Economic Zone is set to be under the spotlight at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting’s business forum in Kigali, Rwanda, from June 21 to 23.

Port City Colombo Deputy Managing Director Thulci Aluwihare explained that Colombo Port City Economic Commission and CHEC Port City, are expecting to clear out existing misconceptions about the project, and answer any difficult question at the event.

He said the officials of Colombo Port City Economic Commission and CHEC Port City plan to showcase special economic zone to more than 40 top investors and members at the forum to highlight its unique features and positioning.