Food crisis can directly affect 4-5 Mn people in Sri Lanka  PM

June 18, 2022   01:40 am

At a meeting of the committee on food security held today at the Prime Minister’s office, a decision has been taken to focus special attention on food security, especially for children’s homes, elder’s homes and homes for the disabled.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe also stressed the need for a medium- and long-term plan for a modern agricultural system that would create a regionally competitive market.

Although the food crisis could directly affect 4 - 5 million people in the country, steps would be taken to avoid this situation, the Premier noted.

He also gave directives to appoint a committee headed by MP Nimal Lanza to tackle the food crisis successfully and to appoint MP Harsha de Silva and representatives from the President’s Office, Finance Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, Sri Lanka Army and the private sector.

Further, PM Wickremesinghe asked the committee to prepare a plan in this regard and submit it to him within two weeks.

Instructions were also given to officials to prioritize provision of LP gas and fuel to the fishing community.

The focus of the meeting also fell on obtaining the support of the SAARC Food Bank and the World Food Program.

