New secretaries appointed to two ministries
June 18, 2022 08:10 am
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed two secretaries to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment and the Ministry of Technology and Investment Promotion.
This was announced in a gazette notification published on Friday (June 17).
The new appointments are as follows:
• H. K. W. M. N. B. Hapuhinna - Secretary Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment
• Jayantha de Silva - Secretary Ministry of Technology and Investment Promotion