New secretaries appointed to two ministries

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed two secretaries to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment and the Ministry of Technology and Investment Promotion.

This was announced in a gazette notification published on Friday (June 17).

The new appointments are as follows:

• H. K. W. M. N. B. Hapuhinna - Secretary Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment

• Jayantha de Silva - Secretary Ministry of Technology and Investment Promotion