New secretaries appointed to two ministries

June 18, 2022   08:10 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed two secretaries to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment and the Ministry of Technology and Investment Promotion.

This was announced in a gazette notification published on Friday (June 17).

The new appointments are as follows:

• H. K. W. M. N. B. Hapuhinna - Secretary Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment

• Jayantha de Silva - Secretary Ministry of Technology and Investment Promotion

