Unit 2 of Norochcholai power plant out of operation

A generator at the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant was shut down last night (June 17) for essential maintenance, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says.

Accordingly, Unit 2 will be out of operation for at least 75 days.

As a result, the electricity supplied by the coal power plant to the national grid is expected to drop from 45 percent to 30 percent.

It is reported power generation activities at hydro and thermal power plants will have to be increased due to this situation.